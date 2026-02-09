Cochran leads Rhode Island against George Washington

Rhode Island Rams (14-9, 5-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-11, 4-7 A-10) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (14-9, 5-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-11, 4-7 A-10)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on George Washington after Tyler Cochran scored 34 points in Rhode Island’s 82-77 win over the Richmond Spiders.

The Revolutionaries have gone 9-3 at home. George Washington ranks fourth in the A-10 in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Rafael Castro leads the Revolutionaries with 9.0 boards.

The Rams are 5-5 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is fourth in the A-10 allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

George Washington averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The Revolutionaries and Rams meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castro is averaging 15.9 points, nine rebounds, two steals and 1.5 blocks for the Revolutionaries. Garrett Johnson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Johnson is averaging 5.2 points for the Rams. Cochran is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

