Coastal Carolina hosts James Madison following Beadle’s 29-point outing

James Madison Dukes (14-13, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on James Madison after Joshua Beadle scored 29 points in Coastal Carolina’s 69-65 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Chanticleers have gone 7-4 at home. Coastal Carolina ranks third in college basketball with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Dancier averaging 5.1.

The Dukes are 6-8 in conference matchups. James Madison is seventh in the Sun Belt with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 1.7.

Coastal Carolina averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.6 per game James Madison allows. James Madison has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Dukes square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beadle is averaging 17 points for the Chanticleers. Dancier is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cliff Davis is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 13.9 points. Justin McBride is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

