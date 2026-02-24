Cleveland State Vikings face the Wright State Raiders, look for 5th straight victory

Cleveland State Vikings (21-8, 11-7 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (10-19, 6-12 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cleveland State Vikings (21-8, 11-7 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (10-19, 6-12 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Vikings take on Wright State.

The Raiders are 7-6 in home games. Wright State allows 69.3 points and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 11-7 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Wright State averages 66.4 points, 7.0 more per game than the 59.4 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Wright State gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. Cleveland State won the last matchup 87-75 on Jan. 8. Izzi Zingaro scored 19 points to help lead the Vikings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breezie Williams is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Raiders. Lauren Scott is averaging 9.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games.

Colbi Maples averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Zingaro is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

