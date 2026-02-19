Cleveland, Liberty defeat Florida International 90-89 in OT

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Zach Cleveland scored 18 points, five in overtime, as Liberty defeated Florida International 90-89 on Thursday.…

Cleveland had eight assists for the Flames (23-3, 15-0 Conference USA). JJ Harper shot 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Brett Decker Jr. finished with 16 points. It was the 17th straight victory for the Flames.

Corey Stephenson finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Panthers (12-14, 5-10). FIU also got 21 points from Zawdie Jackson, and Larry Olayinka finished with 18 points, two steals and three blocks.

Harper put up 13 points in the first half for Liberty, who led 41-40 at the break. Liberty was outscored by one point in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 80-80. Cleveland finished 2 of 2 from the field on the way to their five points in overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

