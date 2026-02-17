Clemson visits Wake Forest following Harris’ 25-point outing

Clemson Tigers (20-6, 10-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-12, 4-8 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Clemson Tigers (20-6, 10-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-12, 4-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces Clemson after Juke Harris scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 68-63 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Demon Deacons have gone 9-6 at home. Wake Forest scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Tigers are 10-3 in ACC play. Clemson is 5-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wake Forest makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Clemson averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Wake Forest allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 21.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Godfrey is scoring 11.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tigers. Carter Welling is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

