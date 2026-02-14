Clark’s 33, Cicic’s dunk lead Pepperdine past Loyola Marymount, 90-89

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Clark scored 33 points to lead Pepperdine and Stefan Cicic hit the game-winning dunk with…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Clark scored 33 points to lead Pepperdine and Stefan Cicic hit the game-winning dunk with eight seconds left as the Waves took down Loyola Marymount 90-89 on Saturday.

Clark also added seven rebounds for the Waves (7-20, 2-12 West Coast Conference). Danilo Dozic scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Cicic had 13 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. The victory snapped a six-game skid for the Waves.

Myron Amey Jr. finished with 25 points and three steals for the Lions (13-15, 4-11). Jan Vide added 17 points and five assists for Loyola Marymount. Josh Dalton finished with 15 points.

Dozic led Pepperdine with 10 points in the second half. Pepperdine outscored Loyola Marymount by three points over the final half.

