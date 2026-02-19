Clark’s 29 points lead Pepperdine past Portland 95-87

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Aaron Clark scored 29 points, Styles Phipps had 19 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and five…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Aaron Clark scored 29 points, Styles Phipps had 19 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and five steals, and Pepperdine beat Portland 95-87 on Wednesday night.

Clark shot 9 for 14 (7 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and Phipps shot 5 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Javon Cooley added 21 points and three steals while going 7 of 15 from the floor, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line for the Waves (8-20, 3-12 West Coast Conference).

Joel Foxwell led the way for the Pilots (12-16, 5-10) with 35 points, eight assists and two steals. Jermaine Ballisager Webb added 16 points for Portland. Garrett Nuckolls also had 11 points, seven assists and two steals.

Pepperdine took a 33-32 lead in the first half with a 19-2 run. Led by 16 first-half points from Clark, Pepperdine carried a 45-43 lead into the break. Pepperdine used a 10-0 second-half run to erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 68-59 with 12:42 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Stefan Cicic scored 15 second-half points.

