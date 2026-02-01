Clara Strack scores 33 points and No. 18 Kentucky halts losing streak with 93-73 win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Clara Strack had 33 points and 15 rebounds, Teonni Key also had a double-double, and No.…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Clara Strack had 33 points and 15 rebounds, Teonni Key also had a double-double, and No. 18 Kentucky defeated Arkansas 93-73 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Kentucky led by only six points at halftime and it was 60-49 heading to the fourth quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Razorbacks 33-24 in the fourth.

The Wildcats’ lead was 66-53 early in the fourth before they went on a 13-0 run in less than 2 1/2 minutes, extending their lead to 79-53. Kentucky led by at least 19 points the rest of the way.

Strack had 15 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats built a modest 34-28 halftime lead.

Strack, a junior center, did not block a shot. Her 63 blocks are second in the nation and she remains 10 blocks away from tying her own single-season school record.

Key had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Kentucky (18-5, 4-4 SEC), which also got 16 points from Amelia Hassett, 14 from Tonie Morgan and 11 off the bench from Asia Boone.

Emily Robinson scored 20, Taleyah Jones 19 and Bonnie Deas 18 for Arkansas (11-11, 0-8). The rest of the team scored 16 points.

Kentucky had lost three straight for the first time under coach Kenny Brooks, who is in his second season with the program.

Up next

Kentucky: No. 5 Vanderbilt visits Historic Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

Arkansas: Missouri visits on Thursday.

