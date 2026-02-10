Citadel visits Western Carolina for conference showdown

Citadel Bulldogs (9-16, 6-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-15, 4-8 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-16, 6-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-15, 4-8 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SoCon foes Western Carolina and Citadel will play on Wednesday.

The Catamounts are 6-3 on their home court. Western Carolina ranks third in the SoCon in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Samuel Dada paces the Catamounts with 7.1 boards.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in SoCon play. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 6.3.

Western Carolina scores 77.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 76.0 Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 70.6 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 80.4 Western Carolina gives up to opponents.

The Catamounts and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Kell is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Catamounts. Cord Stansberry is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Braxton Williams is averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs. Carter Kingsbury is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

