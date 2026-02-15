Christofilis scores 16 off the bench, Seattle U takes down Oregon State 60-50

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 16 points off the bench led Seattle University to a 60-50 victory over Oregon State…

Christofilis went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Redhawks (16-11, 5-9 West Coast Conference). Will Heimbrodt totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Jojo Murphy added 11 points.

Matija Samar led the way for the Beavers (14-14, 7-8) with 14 points. Jorge Diaz Graham added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Seattle U took the lead with 15:53 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Christofilis led the team with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-18 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

