Chol leads New Mexico against Fresno State after 20-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (20-6, 11-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (12-14, 6-9 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (20-6, 11-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (12-14, 6-9 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays Fresno State after Antonio Chol scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 98-61 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Bulldogs are 9-6 in home games. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Wilson Jacques paces the Bulldogs with 8.7 boards.

The Lobos are 11-4 in conference matchups. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Buljan averaging 6.0.

Fresno State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). New Mexico has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in MWC play. New Mexico won the last matchup 83-74 on Jan. 22. Jake Hall scored 16 points to help lead the Lobos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. David Douglas Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 15.8 points for the Lobos. Buljan is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.