Cheatham and the Alcorn State Braves host conference foe Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-19, 4-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (13-10, 10-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daimoni Dorsey and Bethune-Cookman take on Nakia Cheatham and Alcorn State in SWAC action.

The Braves are 8-1 in home games. Alcorn State allows 61.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 4-8 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman allows 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.6 points per game.

Alcorn State is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 55.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 61.2 Alcorn State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheatham is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dorsey is scoring 9.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wildcats. Madison Holden is averaging 8.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 60.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

