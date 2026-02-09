Chatman scores 18 as Florida A&M takes down Prairie View A&M 100-96

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Chatman scored 18 points and Florida A&M beat Prairie View A&M 100-96 on Monday night.…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Chatman scored 18 points and Florida A&M beat Prairie View A&M 100-96 on Monday night.

Chatman went 6 of 6 from the field (5 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Rattlers (9-13, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kaleb Washington added 15 points and three steals. Micah Octave scored 13.

Tai’Reon Joseph led the Panthers (9-15, 4-7) with 32 points. Dontae Horne totaled 27 points, four assists and four steals. Hassane Diallo scored 10.

