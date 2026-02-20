Charlotte hosts North Texas following Proctor’s 22-point performance

North Texas Mean Green (15-11, 9-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (12-14, 6-7 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (15-11, 9-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (12-14, 6-7 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Charlotte after Aysia Proctor scored 22 points in North Texas’ 84-54 win against the UAB Blazers.

The 49ers have gone 8-5 at home. Charlotte ranks sixth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Mean Green are 9-5 in conference play. North Texas has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Charlotte averages 63.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 61.0 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 70.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the 66.0 Charlotte gives up.

The 49ers and Mean Green square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Princess Anderson is averaging 14.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Megan Nestor is averaging 13 points, 14.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mean Green. Proctor is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

