Charleston Southern faces Winthrop after Sumler’s 29-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (20-9, 12-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (13-16, 4-10 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts Winthrop after A’lahn Sumler scored 29 points in Charleston Southern’s 107-96 overtime loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Buccaneers are 9-4 on their home court. Charleston Southern is third in the Big South with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Hafemeister averaging 1.8.

The Eagles are 12-2 against conference opponents. Winthrop averages 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Charleston Southern averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 84.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the 79.9 Charleston Southern gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Winthrop won the last meeting 81-77 on Jan. 7. Logan Duncomb scored 26 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumler is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Hafemeister is averaging 13.0 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Duncomb is scoring 19.0 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 16.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 80.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

