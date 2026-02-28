Charleston Southern defeats UNC Asheville 92-75

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jesse Hafemeister scored 28 points as Charleston Southern beat UNC Asheville 92-75 on Saturday. Hafemeister added…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jesse Hafemeister scored 28 points as Charleston Southern beat UNC Asheville 92-75 on Saturday.

Hafemeister added five rebounds for the Buccaneers (15-16, 6-10 Big South Conference). Luke Williams scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. A’lahn Sumler finished with 13 points.

Kameron Taylor led the Bulldogs (14-16, 8-8) in scoring, finishing with 35 points. Toyaz Solomon added 23 points for UNC Asheville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.