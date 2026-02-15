Chandler’s 19 lead Siena past Marist 67-63

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Antonio Chandler’s 19 points helped Siena defeat Marist 67-63 on Sunday. Chandler had five rebounds for…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Antonio Chandler’s 19 points helped Siena defeat Marist 67-63 on Sunday.

Chandler had five rebounds for the Saints (18-9, 11-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justice Shoats added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Gavin Doty had 15 points and went 7 of 12 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

Justin Menard led the Red Foxes (16-10, 10-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six assists. Marist also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Jason Schofield. Jaden Daughtry also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

