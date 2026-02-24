Central Arkansas takes on North Alabama, aims for 6th straight road win

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (18-10, 11-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (15-12, 10-6 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (18-10, 11-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (15-12, 10-6 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Sugar Bears play North Alabama.

The Lions are 9-3 in home games. North Alabama is seventh in the ASUN scoring 63.6 points while shooting 40.6% from the field.

The Sugar Bears have gone 11-5 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is fourth in the ASUN scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

North Alabama makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). Central Arkansas averages 7.4 more points per game (70.1) than North Alabama allows (62.7).

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. Central Arkansas won the last meeting 59-48 on Feb. 10. Cheyanne Kemp scored 16 points to help lead the Sugar Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexsandra Alvarado is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Sofia Ceppellotti is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shae Littleford is shooting 38.1% and averaging 14.1 points for the Sugar Bears. Bree Stephens is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

