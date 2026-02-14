Central Arkansas defeats West Georgia 79-62

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Ty Robinson had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Central Arkansas’ 79-62 win against West Georgia…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Ty Robinson had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Central Arkansas’ 79-62 win against West Georgia on Saturday.

Luke Moore scored 21 points and added five assists for the Bears (17-10, 12-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Javion Guy-King and Camren Hunter added nine points apiece for the Bears, who picked up their 10th straight win.

Shelton Williams-Dryden finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Wolves (12-14, 6-8). Malcolm Noel added 16 points and seven assists for West Georgia. Kenneth Chime finished with 10 points.

