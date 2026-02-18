Cent. Conn. St. hosts Le Moyne after Garang’s 21-point showing

Le Moyne Dolphins (14-13, 9-5 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (15-10, 9-5 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7…

Le Moyne Dolphins (14-13, 9-5 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (15-10, 9-5 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Cent. Conn. St. after Deng Garang scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 81-63 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dolphins are 9-5 against conference opponents. Le Moyne ranks ninth in the NEC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 2.8.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Cent. Conn. St. have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Smith Jr. is scoring 20.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Blue Devils. Max Frazier is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trent Mosquera is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Tennessee Rainwater is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.