Carter scores 27, Alston delivers decisive dunk, and Middle Tennessee tops New Mexico State in OT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvin Carter scored 27 points to lead Middle Tennessee and Torey Alston hit the game-winning dunk with four seconds left in the overtime as the Blue Raiders knocked off New Mexico State 86-85 on Saturday.

Carter had seven assists for the Blue Raiders (15-14, 9-9 Conference USA). Alston added 17 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line and had 11 rebounds. Chris Loofe had 10 points.

Jemel Jones led the Aggies (13-15, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 34 points and seven rebounds. New Mexico State also got 14 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jayland Randall. Julius Mims also had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Middle Tennessee entered halftime down 42-36. Sean Smith paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Carter scored 15 second-half points as Middle Tennessee and New Mexico State ended regulation tied 76-76. Carter paced Middle Tennessee with four points in the overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

