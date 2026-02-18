Carroll scores 26, Youngstown State beats Cleveland State 106-82

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll scored 26 points as Youngstown State beat Cleveland State 106-82 on Wednesday. Carroll also…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll scored 26 points as Youngstown State beat Cleveland State 106-82 on Wednesday.

Carroll also had six rebounds and six assists for the Penguins (14-14, 7-10 Horizon League). Vladimer Salaridze scored 24 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 7 of 9 from the line, to go with six rebounds. Tae Blackshear had 18 points and shot 6 of 12 (3 of 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Jaidon Lipscomb finished with 32 points and three steals for the Vikings (10-18, 6-11). Cleveland State also got 14 points from Kamari Jones.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.