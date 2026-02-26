Live Radio
Carlyle’s 22 lead Florida Atlantic over Temple 77-73

The Associated Press

February 26, 2026, 9:39 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle’s 22 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Temple 77-73 on Thursday night.

Carlyle also contributed six rebounds for the Owls (16-13, 8-8 American Athletic Conference). Xander Pintelon shot 5 for 8 from the field to add 12 points. Yohann Sissoko shot 3 of 3 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Gavin Griffiths and Derrian Ford each finished with 20 points for the Owls (15-13, 7-8). Aiden Tobiason finished with 19 points and two steals.

Carlyle scored nine points in the first half and Florida Atlantic went into the break trailing 44-38. Carlyle led Florida Atlantic with 13 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

