Campbell plays Elon on 3-game win streak

Campbell Fighting Camels (17-9, 10-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-13, 6-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Campbell Fighting Camels (17-9, 10-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-13, 6-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Fighting Camels take on Elon.

The Phoenix have gone 7-4 in home games. Elon is ninth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Fighting Camels are 10-3 in conference play. Campbell is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

Elon scores 65.6 points, 10.0 more per game than the 55.6 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 61.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 63.1 Elon gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. Campbell won the last meeting 62-52 on Jan. 10. Jasmine Nivar scored 24 points to help lead the Fighting Camels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaNae’ Corbett is shooting 46.9% and averaging 11.6 points for the Phoenix. Laila Anderson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nivar is averaging 11.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Fighting Camels. Gianni Boone is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 8-2, averaging 54.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.