Cal takes road win streak into matchup with Florida State

California Golden Bears (16-11, 7-7 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-17, 4-10 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (16-11, 7-7 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-17, 4-10 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Golden Bears face Florida State.

The Seminoles are 6-9 on their home court. Florida State is fifth in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine Shavers averaging 4.1.

The Golden Bears are 7-7 against ACC opponents. Cal is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Florida State is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Cal allows to opponents. Cal has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Golden Bears meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Seminoles. Shavers is averaging 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 30.5% over the past 10 games.

Gisella Maul is averaging 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Lulu Twidale is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.