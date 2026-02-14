Cal State Northridge beats Hawaii 84-60

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. scored 27 points, and Josiah Davis had 20 points and five assists in…

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. scored 27 points, and Josiah Davis had 20 points and five assists in Cal State Northridge’s 84-60 victory over Hawaii on Saturday.

Hughes shot 8 for 14 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and Davis made 9 of 15 from the field and 2 for 5 from the free-throw line. Jai Chisolm had 14 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Matadors (16-10, 9-5 Big West Conference).

Isaac Finlinson led the Rainbow Warriors (18-6, 10-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Hawaii also got nine points from Isaac Johnson. Harry Rouhliadeff finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

