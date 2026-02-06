Cal Baptist Lancers play the Abilene Christian Wildcats on 7-game win streak

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-12, 2-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (17-6, 7-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-12, 2-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (17-6, 7-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist comes into a matchup against Abilene Christian as winners of seven games in a row.

The Lancers are 11-0 on their home court. Cal Baptist is the WAC leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Bradey Henige averaging 2.8.

The Wildcats are 2-7 in conference play. Abilene Christian allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Cal Baptist averages 73.2 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 72.1 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 70.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the 69.0 Cal Baptist gives up to opponents.

The Lancers and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Ndong is averaging 5.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Jayden Jackson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 15.4 points and two steals for the Wildcats. Rich Smith is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 25.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

