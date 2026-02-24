Cain and the Georgia Bulldogs visit conference foe No. 25 Vanderbilt

Georgia Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (21-6, 8-6 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Blue…

Georgia Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (21-6, 8-6 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Blue Cain and Georgia take on Tyler and No. 25 Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

The Commodores are 12-3 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in conference matchups. Georgia is second in the SEC scoring 90.2 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Vanderbilt makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Georgia scores 16.5 more points per game (90.2) than Vanderbilt allows to opponents (73.7).

The Commodores and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Tanner is averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 17.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Cain is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.