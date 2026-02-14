BYU guard Saunders leaves game versus Colorado in 1st minute with lower leg injury

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU guard Richie Saunders left Saturday’s win over Colorado 45 seconds into the game with an…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU guard Richie Saunders left Saturday’s win over Colorado 45 seconds into the game with an apparent lower leg injury.

Saunders fell awkwardly after driving to the rim and kicking a pass back out Keba Keita on BYU’s first possession of the game. He grabbed his right calf and stayed down under the basket for several minutes. Saunders was initially helped to his feet by BYU trainers, but completed the walk to the locker room on his own after passing halfcourt. There was no update on the severity of Saunders’ injury following the game.

No. 22 BYU beat Colorado 90-86 in overtime.

The Cougars rotated backup guards Tyler Mrus and Aleksej Kostic to fill Saunders’ spot. Mrus and Kostic each made a pair of 3s and finished with six points apiece.

Saunders’ absence had a tangible effect on BYU on both ends of the court.

“I think it sucked the life out of the gym, if I’m being honest,” BYU coach Kevin Young said. “You never want to see an injury to any player, but definitely (not) to someone who’s the heart and soul of our team (and) bleeds BYU blue. Just didn’t like seeing it.”

Saunders is BYU’s second-leading scorer behind rookie sensation AJ Dybantsa. The 6-foot-5 senior entered Saturday’s game averaging 18.8 points on 48.9% shooting, six rebounds, and 1.8 steals in 32.6 minutes per game.

He has formed a big three offensively for the Cougars this season with Dybantsa and Rob Wright III. The trio is combining to average more than 60 points per game.

Saunders earned first team All-Big 12 honors last season and was also named the league’s Most Improved Player after averaging 16.5 points and shooting 43.2% from 3-point range in 35 games.

