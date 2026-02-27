Bystry leads Northern Kentucky against Detroit Mercy after 21-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-15, 12-7 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-23, 3-16 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-15, 12-7 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-23, 3-16 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Detroit Mercy after Karina Bystry scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 84-59 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans are 3-11 on their home court. Detroit Mercy ranks second in the Horizon with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine Edwards averaging 2.6.

The Norse have gone 12-7 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon with 11.4 assists per game led by Taysha Rushton averaging 2.3.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 68.3 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 73.2 Detroit Mercy allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky won the last matchup 75-57 on Jan. 4. Maddie Moody scored 19 points to help lead the Norse to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Titans. Edwards is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bystry is averaging 14.8 points for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

