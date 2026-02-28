Butler’s 21 lead Lafayette over Army 83-77

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Mark Butler scored 21 points as Lafayette beat Army 83-77 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Mark Butler scored 21 points as Lafayette beat Army 83-77 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Butler also contributed six assists for the Leopards (11-20, 8-10 Patriot League). Andrew Phillips scored 15 points and added four steals. Shareef Jackson shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jaxson Bell finished with 22 points and eight rebounds for the Black Knights (11-20, 5-13). Jacen Holloway added 21 points and two steals for Army. Kevin McCarthy also had 13 points.

Lafayette went into the half leading Army 37-26. Jackson put up 10 points in the half. Butler scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Lafayette to the six-point victory.

The Patriot League Tournament begins Tuesday at campus sites.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.