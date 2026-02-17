Butler hosts Townsend and Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (12-14, 8-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-17, 3-13 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (12-14, 8-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-17, 3-13 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Butler after Kennedy Townsend scored 23 points in Creighton’s 74-64 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 8-7 in home games. Butler is ninth in the Big East scoring 62.0 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Bluejays have gone 8-9 against Big East opponents. Creighton has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Butler scores 62.0 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 69.6 Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 68.3 points per game, 2.6 more than the 65.7 Butler gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Zeinstra averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Saniya Jackson is averaging 9.5 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

Neleigh Gessert is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 12.3 points. Ava Zediker is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

