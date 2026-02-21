Burch and Wright State host Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (18-10, 10-7 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (18-10, 13-4 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Robert Morris Colonials (18-10, 10-7 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (18-10, 13-4 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Robert Morris after TJ Burch scored 23 points in Wright State’s 85-73 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Raiders have gone 10-4 at home. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon League with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kellen Pickett averaging 4.3.

The Colonials have gone 10-7 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris has a 4-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wright State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 5.2 more points per game (78.1) than Wright State gives up (72.9).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Robert Morris won the last meeting 72-66 on Feb. 5. Ryan Prather Jr. scored 17 points to help lead the Colonials to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is averaging 13.3 points for the Raiders. Dominic Pangonis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DeSean Goode is averaging 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Prather is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.