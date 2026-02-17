Buffalo hosts Ball State following Salenbien’s 32-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (21-5, 12-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-22, 0-12 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (21-5, 12-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-22, 0-12 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces Buffalo after Bree Salenbien scored 32 points in Ball State’s 82-67 win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bulls are 2-8 in home games. Buffalo averages 19.8 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cardinals are 12-1 in MAC play. Ball State ranks fourth in the MAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tessa Towers averaging 3.5.

Buffalo’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Ball State allows. Ball State has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The Bulls and Cardinals square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Rowe is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Bulls. Meg Lucas is averaging 10.3 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Grace Kingery averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Salenbien is averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

