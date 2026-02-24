Bucknell visits Army after Dorries’ 20-point game

Bucknell Bison (8-21, 5-11 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (11-18, 5-11 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 11…

Bucknell Bison (8-21, 5-11 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (11-18, 5-11 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Army after Amon Dorries scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 72-63 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Black Knights have gone 6-9 at home. Army has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

The Bison are 5-11 in Patriot League play. Bucknell ranks ninth in the Patriot League with 12.9 assists per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 4.1.

Army is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Army has allowed to its opponents (46.6%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Army won the last matchup 87-84 on Jan. 22. Jaxson Bell scored 18 points points to help lead the Black Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Bell is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Williams is averaging 8.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Bison. Dorries is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

