Bucknell takes on Lehigh following Dorries’ 23-point game

Bucknell Bison (9-21, 6-11 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-16, 10-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Lehigh after Amon Dorries scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 75-73 win against the Army Black Knights.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-4 in home games. Lehigh ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 14.1 assists per game led by Joshua Ingram averaging 3.3.

The Bison are 6-11 in Patriot League play. Bucknell is ninth in the Patriot League with 28.4 rebounds per game led by Achile Spadone averaging 6.1.

Lehigh averages 72.7 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 76.7 Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 67.0 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 74.7 Lehigh gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Bucknell won the last matchup 72-65 on Jan. 3. Ruot Bijiek scored 20 points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 20.4 points. Hank Alvey is averaging 16.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Dorries is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bison. Spadone is averaging 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

