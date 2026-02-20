Brown, Longwood Lancers to visit Gallagher, South Carolina Upstate Spartans

Longwood Lancers (18-8, 9-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-18, 4-9 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Longwood Lancers (18-8, 9-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-18, 4-9 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cassie Gallagher and South Carolina Upstate host Malea Brown and Longwood in Big South play.

The Spartans are 5-7 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lancers have gone 9-4 against Big South opponents. Longwood scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Longwood won 74-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Jesstynie Scott led Longwood with 20 points, and Aubrie Kierscht led South Carolina Upstate with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kierscht averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Gallagher is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Amor Harris is scoring 10.9 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lancers. Brown is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 31.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 56.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

