Brooks scores 18 and Hull has 17 in No. 22 North Carolina women’s 78-50 win over Pitt

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Nyla Brooks scored 18 points, Laila Hull added 17 off the bench, and No. 22 North Carolina routed Pittsburgh 78-50 on Sunday.

North Carolina (23-6, 12-4 ACC) has reached 12 conference wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2004-05 and 2005-06.

The Tar Heels missed their first six shots and trailed 11-4 midway through the first quarter. An 8-2 run helped North Carolina close the gap and Pitt took a 14-12 lead into the second quarter.

Hull hit three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second quarter, the third of which started a 10-0 run that left the Tar Heels ahead 39-21. Her fourth 3 of the quarter gave North Carolina a 42-27 halftime lead after a 30-point second quarter.

North Carolina buried five 3s in the third quarter and took a 63-39 lead into the final period. The lead peaked at 31 points with two minutes left in the game.

Elina Aarnisalo had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for North Carolina. Ciera Toomey collected seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Hull made five of the Tar Heels’ 14 3-pointers.

Theresa Hagans scored 19 points and Fatima Diakhate added 12 for Pitt (8-21, 1-15).

North Carolina: The regular season concludes with a road game against Virginia on Thursday followed by No. 9 Duke at home on Sunday.

Pittsburgh: at Miami on Thursday, then home against N.C. State on Sunday.

