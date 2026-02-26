Brockhoff scores 21 as William & Mary defeats Northeastern 84-77

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kilian Brockhoff scored 21 points as William & Mary beat Northeastern 84-77 on Thursday. Brockhoff added…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kilian Brockhoff scored 21 points as William & Mary beat Northeastern 84-77 on Thursday.

Brockhoff added three steals for the Tribe (17-11, 8-8 Coastal Athletic Association). Jo’el Emanuel shot 3 of 7 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi had 12 points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Ryan Williams led the way for the Huskies (6-21, 2-14) with 29 points and four assists. Northeastern also got 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists from Mike Loughnane. Youri Fritz also had 13 points and 12 rebounds. The loss is the 10th straight for the Huskies.

William & Mary led Northeastern at the half, 35-32, with Reese Miller (seven points) its high scorer before the break. William & Mary took the lead for good with 16:23 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Vahlberg Fasasi to make it a 42-41 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

