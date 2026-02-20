Brizzi leads Buffalo against UMass after 25-point game

Buffalo Bulls (15-11, 5-8 MAC) at UMass Minutemen (15-12, 6-8 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo…

Buffalo Bulls (15-11, 5-8 MAC) at UMass Minutemen (15-12, 6-8 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays UMass after Angelo Brizzi scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 72-70 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Minutemen are 10-4 in home games. UMass is 5-5 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 5-8 in MAC play. Buffalo has a 1-5 record in one-possession games.

UMass averages 80.9 points, 6.2 more per game than the 74.7 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UMass allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UMass won 68-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Marcus Banks led UMass with 19 points, and Ryan Sabol led Buffalo with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 59.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Minutemen. Banks is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sabol is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 18.2 points and 3.2 assists. Brizzi is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 75.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

