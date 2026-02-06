Brewer leads Western Michigan against Texas State after 20-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (8-14, 2-8 MAC) at Texas State Bobcats (14-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-14, 2-8 MAC) at Texas State Bobcats (14-11, 7-6 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Texas State after Jayden Brewer scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 91-71 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bobcats are 12-1 on their home court. Texas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Broncos are 1-10 in road games. Western Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brewer averaging 5.5.

Texas State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franck Emmou is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.5 points. DJ Hall is shooting 53.8% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jalen Griffith is scoring 14.0 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Broncos. Justice Williams is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

