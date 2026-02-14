Brantley leads Stony Brook against Northeastern after 21-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (14-10, 9-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-16, 2-10 CAA) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Stony Brook Seawolves (14-10, 9-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-16, 2-10 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Northeastern after Janay Brantley scored 21 points in Stony Brook’s 68-60 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Huskies have gone 2-8 at home. Northeastern is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seawolves have gone 9-2 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northeastern is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.3% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 58.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 66.9 Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Seawolves square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Collins is averaging 11.3 points for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caitlin Frost is averaging 9.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 9-1, averaging 58.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

