Brantley and Stony Brook host UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-18, 2-11 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (14-11, 9-3 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts UNC Wilmington after Janay Brantley scored 26 points in Stony Brook’s 73-60 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Seawolves are 10-1 on their home court. Stony Brook is ninth in the CAA with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Caitlin Frost averaging 5.2.

The Seahawks are 2-11 against conference opponents. UNC Wilmington has a 2-13 record against teams over .500.

Stony Brook’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frost is averaging 8.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rori Cox is averaging 15 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Seahawks. Kylah Silver is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 8-2, averaging 57.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.