Bradley visits Valparaiso after Johnson’s 24-point game

Bradley Braves (18-9, 11-5 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (14-13, 8-8 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Valparaiso after Jaquan Johnson scored 24 points in Bradley’s 70-60 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Beacons have gone 11-4 in home games. Valparaiso is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves are 11-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Valparaiso scores 71.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 72.4 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 6.1 more points per game (77.1) than Valparaiso allows to opponents (71.0).

The Beacons and Braves match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakim Chaney is averaging 9.9 points for the Beacons. Owen Dease is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

