Brackens and the Arizona State Sun Devils take on conference foe No. 20 Texas Tech

Arizona State Sun Devils (22-8, 9-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (24-6, 11-6 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas Tech faces Arizona State in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Lady Raiders are 14-2 on their home court. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 73.1 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Sun Devils have gone 9-8 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State averages 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State scores 9.2 more points per game (67.5) than Texas Tech gives up (58.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Maupin is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Raiders, while averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals. Snudda Collins is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Elliott is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 16.4 points and 1.8 steals. McKinna Brackens is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

