Bowling Green hosts Toledo following Anumgba’s 22-point game

Toledo Rockets (14-10, 8-5 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (14-12, 6-8 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Bowling Green after Patricia Anumgba scored 22 points in Toledo’s 60-52 win against the UMass Minutewomen.

The Falcons have gone 10-3 in home games. Bowling Green ranks fourth in the MAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Johnea Donahue averaging 3.7.

The Rockets are 8-5 against MAC opponents. Toledo is eighth in the MAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Kendall Carruthers averaging 2.6.

Bowling Green scores 70.3 points, 7.4 more per game than the 62.9 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Bowling Green gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Toledo won the last matchup 59-49 on Jan. 31. Ella Weaver scored 15 points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is shooting 36.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Falcons. Lauren Gerken is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anumgba is averaging 11.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Rockets. Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 11.8 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 13.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

