Boston College visits Miami (FL) after Reneau’s 23-point game

Boston College Eagles (10-18, 3-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (22-6, 11-4 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (10-18, 3-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (22-6, 11-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Boston College after Malik Reneau scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 83-73 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hurricanes are 14-2 on their home court. Miami (FL) is fifth in the ACC in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Ernest Udeh Jr. paces the Hurricanes with 9.2 boards.

The Eagles have gone 3-12 against ACC opponents. Boston College is ninth in the ACC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Aidan Shaw averaging 6.3.

Miami (FL) averages 82.9 points, 12.4 more per game than the 70.5 Boston College gives up. Boston College’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Miami (FL) has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Miami (FL) won the last matchup 74-68 on Feb. 7. Reneau scored 23 points points to help lead the Hurricanes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Hurricanes. Reneau is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Fred Payne is averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Boden Kapke is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

