Boston College visits Greene and Florida State

Boston College Eagles (4-22, 0-13 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 3-9 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Boston College after Tatum Greene scored 22 points in Florida State’s 87-70 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles are 5-9 in home games. Florida State is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 0-13 against ACC opponents. Boston College has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Florida State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 62.8 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 77.0 Florida State gives up.

The Seminoles and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Erin Houpt is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.7 points. Jocelyne Grier is shooting 35.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 22.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

