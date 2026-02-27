Borrellas leads Albany against New Hampshire after 23-point showing

Albany Great Danes (14-14, 4-11 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-19, 3-12 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1…

Albany Great Danes (14-14, 4-11 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-19, 3-12 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits New Hampshire after Martina Borrellas scored 23 points in Albany’s 60-59 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Wildcats are 6-6 in home games. New Hampshire is eighth in the America East scoring 56.1 points while shooting 39.6% from the field.

The Great Danes have gone 4-11 against America East opponents. Albany ranks third in the America East shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

New Hampshire’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Albany gives up. Albany averages 58.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 60.1 New Hampshire allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. New Hampshire won the last meeting 56-51 on Jan. 24. Eva DeChent scored 17 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is scoring 17.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 31.3% over the past 10 games.

Delanie Hill is averaging 14 points for the Great Danes. Amaya Stewart is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 51.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

