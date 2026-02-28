Booth’s 40 lead Samford past UNC Greensboro 87-78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth scored a career-high 40 points and Samford beat UNC Greensboro 87-78 on Saturday. Booth…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth scored a career-high 40 points and Samford beat UNC Greensboro 87-78 on Saturday.

Booth had a big night from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (18-13, 11-7 Southern Conference), as he connected on 11 of his 22 3-point attempts. Keaton Norris scored 10 points and added seven assists. Kam Martin finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Lilian Marville led the way for the Spartans (13-18, 9-9) with 21 points. Donald Whitehead Jr. added 14 points and two steals for UNC Greensboro. Valentino Pinedo also had 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

